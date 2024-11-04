Moore Announces $30M Bridge Construction For 4th Street Underpass Project

The City of Moore has secured $30 million from the Oklahoma Transportation Commission to fund the 4th Street Underpass bridge project, with construction set to start in early 2025, according to a release sent out Monday.

By: News 9

The City of Moore announced Monday that the Oklahoma Transportation Commission has approved $30 million in funding for the long-awaited '4th Street Underpass Project.'

Construction on the bridge is expected to begin in early 2025 and be completed by summer 2026, according to a release from the city.

“We want to thank the Transportation Commission for approving this project, the support of our residents who voted for the general obligation bond in 2018, and our City Council past and present,” Moore Mayor Mark Hamm said in the release.

“This has been a long time coming, and we appreciate the partnership we have with ODOT and the support from Congressman Cole,” Hamm added.

