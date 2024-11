Storm With Powerful Winds Uproots Large Tree, Overturns RV Trailer In Choctaw

News 9's Jordan Fremstad is checking out the damage in Choctaw from tornadic storms overnight, where winds were so powerful in one neighborhood that a large tree was completely uprooted and an RV trailer was turned on its side.

By: News 9

An area of Choctaw near SE 44th and Triple X suffered extensive damage from a tornadic storm overnight on Sunday.

The winds were so strong that a large tree was seen uprooted in a man's front yard and an RV trailer was also flipped on its side.

