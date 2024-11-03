Oklahoma County Organization Providing Free Phones For Survivors Of Domestic Violence

An Oklahoma County organization received $100,000 in ARPA funds to provide free phones to domestic violence survivors, helping them stay connected to resources and support.

The County Board of Commissioners approved the proposal in October. The Mid-Del Youth and Family Center submitted the grant, which it will execute in a partnership with Safe Strategies.

"Ultimately, we want to be working with the Oklahoma Sheriffs Association and the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs of Police and other domestic violence organizations throughout the state to be able to put phones in the hands of domestic violence survivors statewide," said retired Oklahoma County Sheriff and Safe Strategies partner John Whetsel.

According to Whetsel, the idea was born out of real-life examples of law enforcement coming in contact with people exiting an abusive relationship but not able to bring their phones.

The "Stay Safe & Connected" program will bridge the gap, by equipping police and other first points of contact with free phones to give to survivors — allowing them to keep in contact with loved ones and advocates for three months, all for free.

"They come fresh with a new number, new contact information," said Phillip Koszarek, a partner at Safe Strategies. "Outgoing numbers are blocked from these phones, so, they won't show up on a caller ID if they don't want them to. But it should do everything that they need it to."

The funds provided by Oklahoma County are expected to last for roughly six months, but the group plans to chase after other grants and permanent funding.

Darla Cheek, the executive director at the Mid-Del Youth and Family Center, said Oklahoma's domestic violence statistics reveal it is a problem that won't soon go away.

"Those numbers were startling, and we chose to write the grant to make sure that we can get phones in the hands of individuals who need them," Cheek said. "So they can reach out to resources and get help to hopefully lower those numbers."

Anyone needing access to resources can call Oklahoma's domestic violence safeline at 1-800-522-7233.