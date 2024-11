Oklahoma State’s game against Arizona State in Stillwater is set to resume at 7 p.m. following a weather delay, according to OSU Athletics.

By: News 9, News On 6

The ASU Sun Devils are ahead of the Cowboys 21-14 at halftime.