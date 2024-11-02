CCSO Deputies Locate Parents Of Found Child

Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they have located the parents of a child they found wandering at a mobile home park near Noble.

By: News 9

Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they have located the parents of a child they found wandering at a mobile home park in Noble.

Deputies say the child was found at Clearview Mobile Home Park located at 4000 Cemetary Road, Saturday afternoon.

The parents are being questioned by authorities, according to deputies.

Deputies say the child is now in DHS custody.