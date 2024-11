Pregnant Woman Killed In Overnight Crash In Oklahoma City

A pregnant woman was killed in a wrong-way crash on Lake Hefner Parkway overnight, police say.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said it happened between the exits for Hefner and Britton.

The head-on crash closed the road for at least an hour. Police said the woman later died at the hospital. Her name has not been released.

Authorities said the wrong-way driver is being investigated for DUI.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.