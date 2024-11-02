New Oklahoma Laws Take Effect Nov. 1

Oklahoma implemented a series of new laws in November, including the Women's Bill of Rights, stricter child protection measures, and changes to alcohol sales regulations.

A wave of new laws took effect across Oklahoma on Friday as November began, implementing changes from stricter penalties for domestic abuse to regulations on alcohol sales and online content protection for children. In 2024, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed 240 bills into law, introducing policies aimed at safety and regulatory reform.

Among the new laws is the Women’s Bill of Rights, House Bill 1449, which defines a man and a woman by their biological sex assigned at birth. Lawmakers argue that this provides women with equal access to separate spaces, such as bathrooms and prisons.

“The state recognizes that in public places — whether that’s a restroom or a prison or a park or wherever — we will follow the definitions set in statute, just like thousands of other laws we set in this building,” said Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan.

Opponents argue the bill targets Oklahoma’s transgender population.

“Oklahomans who are transgender or gender non-conforming exist; they are part of our community,” said Sen. Julia Kirt, D-OKC. “My constituents deserve dignity and respect, and if they tell me this legislation is causing them harm, I believe them.”

In child protection, Senate Bill 1959, authored by Sen. Jerry Alvord, R-Chickasha, now requires pornography websites to verify users’ ages through photo ID or a third-party service, aiming to prevent minors from accessing adult content.

Other laws include changes to alcohol sales regulations, with businesses no longer required to check IDs before selling alcohol, though they remain responsible for preventing sales to minors. The revision follows an incident in which a 90-year-old man was denied alcohol because he lacked identification.

Additionally, certain fireworks, specifically bottle rockets and stick rockets are now prohibited in Oklahoma, a measure aimed at improving safety across the state.