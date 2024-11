Silver Alert: 65-Year-Old Delaine Sholola

A Silver Alert has been issued for 65-year-old Delanie Sholola.

By: News 9

Authorities say Sholola was last seen at the Walmart near Belle Isle Boulevard around 1:40 p.m. Friday.

Sholola is 5 foot, 6 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black scarf covering her head, a denim blouse, and black shoes.

Anyone with information related to this Silver Alert should contact 911.