Movie Man: 5 Movies Hitting Theaters Nov. 1

News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli previews 5 movies you can expect to see in theaters the weekend of Nov. 1.

By: News 9

Five new movies, including one starring Liam Neeson, are hitting theaters this weekend. News 9’s Movie Man previews what you can expect to see this weekend.

Neeson’s newest movie “Absolution” is a thriller centered around an aging gangster. Neeson portrays the gangster as he attempts to reconnect with his children and amend past mistakes of being a horrible father. This film is rated R.

Director Robert Zemeckis has reunited with Tom Hanks and Robin Wright for the movie “Here.” This drama is about multiple families and the home they inhabit at different times. The story travels through generations who have lived in the same house. Hanks and Wright were technologically de-aged to their 1980s and 1990s selves. The storyline of Hanks and Wright is the heart of the story. In this film, once in the house, the cameras are locked down and don’t move throughout the film. This film is rated PG-13.

“The Gutter” follows Walt, who is a down-on-his-luck shoe sanitizer at a bowling alley, as he discovers he is a natural bowling prodigy. He is mentored by a washed-up pro. Walt takes the bowling profession by storm, but a ruthless sports reporter and a legendary champion conspire to knock him off his pedestal. This film stars Shameik Moore, D’arcy Carden, Paul Reiser, and Susan Sarandon and is rated R.

“Levels” is set in the near future and follows a man who risks everything, including his reality after witnessing his girlfriend’s murder. This film is rated R.

“Hitpig!” is about a bounty hunter pick who finds himself trekking the Globe with a free-spirited elephant he intended to capture. This film is rated PG.