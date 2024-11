Crews Responding To Multi-Vehicle Crash In SW Oklahoma City

Crews are responding to a crash involving multiple vehicles in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

By: News 9

Police say at least four cars were involved, and at least one person was injured.

The scene is near Southwest 44th Street and Western Avenue.

Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 are on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.