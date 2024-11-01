Traffic Moving Along Normally Following SE Oklahoma City Wreck

A wreck left at least one person injured Friday morning and is impacting traffic in southeast Oklahoma City, police say.

By: News 9

-

A wreck is impacting traffic Friday morning in southeast Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

Oklahoma City Police responded to a wreck in the northbound lanes of South Shields Boulevard near Southeast 33rd Street.

Injuries were reported in the wreck, although it is unknown how many people were involved or how severe any injuries may be.

One lane of northbound South Shields Boulevard has been blocked as crews work to clear the scene.