Final Pre-Election Day Reports Reveal Oklahoma's Campaign Spending Numbers

With three Oklahoma Supreme Court Justices on the ballot this year, pre-general campaign finance reports indicate millions of dollars have been spent to either retain or replace them.

-

Pre-general campaign finance reports were due to the Oklahoma Ethics Commission this week. The reporting period covered from Aug. 13 to Oct. 21, and adds to a year total that nearly reached $20 million.

An influx of spending focused on a judicial retention vote. Oklahoma Supreme Court Justices Gurich, Kauger, and Edmondson all appear on the ballot this year.

Dark money groups, which are not required to disclose their donors, have led the pack on both sides of the issue.

People for Opportunity is spearheading a message that alleges the justices are too liberal and should not be retained. All three were appointed by Democratic governors but vetted by a nonpartisan judicial nominating commission.

Protect our Freedoms has led the counteroffensive, imploring voters to retain the justices.

Among all of 2024, state races have totaled more than $16 million in candidate expenditures, according to numbers from the Oklahoma Ethics Commission. Nearly $2.5 million has been spent on independent expenditures, which is made without the support of a specific candidate.

Almost $300,000 has been spent on electioneering communications.

Those figures represent 266 PACs, and 391 candidate committees across the state.