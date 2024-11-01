Langston Firefighters Calling On Community For Help Fixing Fire Station

The Langston Fire Station is facing urgent repair needs and is seeking assistance from the community to address the issue.

By: News 9, Elizabeth Fitz

The Langston Fire Station needs major infrastructure repairs but lacks funding, the department told News 9 on Thursday.

“We usually have to play Tetris to get our trucks into the station because we don’t have enough space to house them,” said Jacob Lambeth, Captain at Langston Volunteer Fire Department.

The foundation of the fire station is cracked in several places, the walls shake when pushed, and there are holes in the ceiling.

John Steers has volunteered with the department for almost one year.

“It’s just gotten worse and worse,” Steers said.

The women’s bathroom is unusable.

“It floods every time we flush it,” Lambeth explained.

The bathroom isn’t the only thing that floods.

Lambeth gestured, “When we get heavy rain up here, this entire department floods. We usually have to put turn-out gear in front of those doors to keep it from flooding.”

Langston volunteer firefighters call their department a ‘family’. Some even bring their kids to the station.

“It’s kind of devastating to know that our kids are up here and could possibly get hurt,” Lambeth said.

Steers added that he hopes “we get another department or at least the funds to be able to get this place fixed because we definitely need it.”

The firefighters said they are now looking to the community to help them.

“For everything that we do, it’ll be better for us to come home to somewhere we can be proud of; that we can say ‘Hey, this is Langston Fire Department,’” Lambeth said.