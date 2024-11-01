The Porch: Stillwater Celebrates Homecoming With Bullet The Horse

To Celebrate Homecoming at Oklahoma State University, the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch visits Bullet, the horse.

By: News 9

Homecoming at Oklahoma State University kicked off Sunday. To celebrate, News 9's Jordan Ryan took the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to see where Bullet the horse lives.

Fans can see Bullet this weekend during the homecoming parade on Saturday morning, followed by appearances at the block party two hours before kickoff and the alumni center an hour and a half before the game.