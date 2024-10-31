Piedmont Community Mourns Loss of Teen In Tragic Car Crash

The Piedmont community mourns 16-year-old Zachary Abraham, a student who died in a car crash, being remembered for his love and ambition.

The community is coming together to remember 16-year-old Zachary Abraham, a junior at Piedmont High School, who tragically lost his life in a car crash on Friday night at Cimarron Road and Northwest Expressway.

Zach's family and friends are reflecting on the impact he had on those around him. “He was walking his purpose and didn’t even realize he was walking it,” said Jamie James, a family friend.

A Facebook page created in his memory has quickly filled with heartfelt tributes. “Zach’s gift that God gave him was love when he got around every person, they felt love,” James said.

Many who knew Zach describe him as compassionate. Chris Abraham, Zach’s uncle, says he is thankful for the outpouring of support. “It’s great to know that he’s so loved by everyone,” Abraham said. “Seeing all his friends makes me happy for him that he had people rooting for him.”

He described Zach as ambitious. “He just had so many plans,” Abraham said. “He was a very ambitious kid, it just seemed like he wanted to change the world for the better.”

According to his family and friends, the 16-year-old was already doing that through his compassion and his faith.

“He was just such a wonderful kid who would go out of his way for people,” Zachary’s cousin Monica Scott added.

Family members pray, cherishing the time they had with him.

“We’re just so proud that we get to be a part of his little story,” said Hepzhi Sam, Zachary’s aunt. “His story will be told and retold because he made an impact on every person he encountered.”

A memorial service is scheduled for next Thursday at Faith Church in Oklahoma City at 5:30 p.m., where friends and family will honor Zach’s memory and celebrate the life he lived. To follow his story or support the family, click here: https://celebratezach.org