Metro Man Accused Of Drug Trafficking Injured During Officer-Involved Shooting At SW OKC Home

The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating after a man accused of drug trafficking was injured during an officer-involved shooting.

The Oklahoma City Police Department has opened an investigation into the ninth officer-involved shooting of the year. Police officials said three officers were placed on paid administrative leave on Thursday after shooting an armed suspect in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police said the incident started when an officer attempted to pull 43-year-old Timothy Foster over on a traffic stop near Southwest 59th and May Avenue. Foster fled from the officer, police indicating they later found a large amount of Fentanyl in his car.

“It was a little bit before one this morning,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, OCPD

Foster and his female passenger fled the traffic stop.

“The female passenger jumped out of the car and tried to flee,” said Knight. “She was taken into custody immediately.”

Police said the woman was later released from custody without charges. Meanwhile, Foster continued driving and fired at officers during the pursuit. The armed suspect drove to a home near Southwest 66th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Neighbors told News 9 the man lived at the home.

“The suspect got out of the vehicle and resumed shooting at officers and the suspect was hit,” said Knight.

The badly injured suspect barricaded himself inside his home while the tactical team surrounded him outside. Police said Foster was taken into custody around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday and transported to a local hospital.

“The suspect is the only one that was injured,” said Knight.

The home turned into a crime scene. Daylight hours revealed bullet holes in the suspect's car and scattered across the front of the house.

At last check, Foster was still in the hospital. His condition has not been updated by police.

Department officials plan to release more information about the investigation on Friday. Police said Foster faces felony gun charges and aggravated trafficking of Fentanyl.