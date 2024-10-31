Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt Discusses Early Voting and Affordable Housing Initiatives

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt discussed the importance of affordable housing and encouraged civic engagement during early voting on News 9 at 9, emphasizing leadership based on character and competence.

By: News 9

Following his return from the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Philadelphia, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt visited News 9 at 9 to address various topics, including early voting and affordable housing.

Holt highlighted the importance of affordable housing, noting that Oklahoma City has historically been known for its low cost of living, but there is still room to grow.

“Just because we have had a reputation for a long time of having some of the most affordable housing in the United States does not mean it's affordable for everyone,” Holt said.

He mentioned the city's investments in affordable housing, including a $55 million allocation from the 2017 bond issue, and expressed hopes for continued support in future bond initiatives.

Turning to early voting, Holt noted that lines were long across the metro area as residents took advantage of the additional day of early voting.

“I love to see that interest. I mean, presidentials are obviously always the highest turnout,” he said.

He encouraged citizens to participate, emphasizing the importance of making time to vote.

Holt also addressed his recent comments regarding presidential voting, which gained national attention.

“It’s about principles. It’s about what I think are the most important criteria when you select a president, which is character, competence, and commitment to our form of government,” Holt said.

He urged voters to prioritize these qualities rather than personalities in their decision-making.

The mayor expressed that he has received positive reactions to his statements, indicating that many people resonate with the call for leadership based on character and competence.