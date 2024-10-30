Oklahoma’s Tuesday Wildfires: 2,500 Acres Burned, At Least 6 Homes Lost

On Tuesday, multiple wildfires across Oklahoma burned more than 2,500 acres, destroyed at least six homes, and led to widespread evacuations as emergency responders worked to contain fires in Logan, Kingfisher, and Payne counties.

By: News 9

-

On Tuesday, multiple wildfires across Oklahoma burned more than 2,500 acres, destroyed at least six homes, and led to widespread evacuations as emergency responders worked to contain fires in Logan, Kingfisher, and Payne counties.

Key Affected Areas and Evacuations

Logan County (Twin Lakes Community)

Damage and Evacuations: Over 2,500 acres and six homes were destroyed in a wildfire that began near Twin Lakes, north of the Cimarron River. Evacuation orders were issued, marking the first back-to-back alerts in Logan County history as residents faced consecutive wildfire threats on Monday and Tuesday.

Community Impact: Residents, such as Elizabeth Giddings and her family, lost their homes, escaping with little but the clothes on their backs. The Giddings family is staying with relatives and has set up a GoFundMe.

Kingfisher County (Southeastern Region)

Extent of Damage: At least four homes and multiple barns were lost in southeastern Kingfisher County. Evacuations were ordered to protect residents from advancing flames, with some residents, like Lola Vensel, evacuating with pets, uncertain if they’ll have homes to return to.

Ongoing Efforts: Fire crews and volunteers, including the Red Cross, are working through the night to manage hot spots and assist displaced residents with food, water, and other essentials.

Emergency Response and Resource Allocation

Logan County

Multi-Agency Response: Firefighters from various departments, including Crescent, Twin Lakes, and Cashion, rotated shifts to maintain energy and focus, and additional support came from two task forces based in Alfalfa and Woods Counties.

Challenges Faced: The Crescent Fire Department lost a command truck to the fire, but all personnel were reported safe. In addition, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office managed traffic control, allowing emergency teams to navigate and contain the fire safely.

Oklahoma County

Edmond Area (Near I-35 and Covell Road)

Extent of the Blaze: Firefighters contained a 160-acre grass fire that burned perilously close to homes and businesses near Interstate 35.

Response and Coordination: Multiple agencies contributed, with aerial support monitoring the fire. The area was protected successfully due to quick and coordinated action, with facilities like St. Luke’s Methodist Church opening as shelters for those temporarily displaced.

Community Support and Volunteer Efforts

Volunteer Contributions: Local businesses and residents provided critical support by delivering water, Gatorade, and food to firefighters and emergency personnel working around the clock.

Red Cross Involvement: The American Red Cross joined the relief effort, serving meals to first responders, and assisting with additional resources for displaced families.

Safety Tips and Resources for Residents

Download Watch Duty: To stay informed on wildfire locations and evacuation zones, residents can download the Watch Duty app.

Shelter Resources: For those affected by wildfires, nearby facilities, such as St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Edmond, have opened doors to evacuees.

Current Status and Next Steps

Ongoing Fire Watch: Crews continue to monitor hot spots, and officials, including Edmond Deputy Fire Chief Chris Denton, emphasized the importance of rapid response and inter-agency support in safeguarding residents.

Fire Investigation: Authorities are investigating the fire’s causes, with preliminary findings expected as officials continue on-site assessments.