Early Voting Kicks Off In Oklahoma, Long Line At Okla. County Election Board

Early voting for the presidential election is officially underway in Oklahoma, with voters lining up well before the polls opened at 8 a.m. at the Oklahoma County Election Board.

By: News 9

As of Wednesday morning, the line stretched from the building's entrance, around the parking lot, and nearly to the property line.

Voters expressed their urgency to participate in this critical election.

Early voter Whitley Bone said she is eager to have her voice heard in this election.

“I’m just ready to vote and you know, it’s a very pressing election and I’m ready to get my vote out there and not wait until Tuesday. You know, and just say that I did my part," Bone said.

Voters can cast their ballots Wednesday until 6 p.m. and continue voting Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting will be available on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those who miss the Saturday deadline will have to wait until Election Day, as there will be no early voting on Monday.

Security measures have been heightened in light of recent events. Following the arrest of an Afghan national and his brother-in-law for allegedly plotting an Election Day terror attack, concrete barriers and sheriff’s deputies have been deployed at the election board.

Oklahoma County has also opened a second early voting location at the Max Center at Mitch Park in Edmond, providing additional voter access.