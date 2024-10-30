Family Of 7 Loses Home In Twin Lakes Wildfire

A family of seven lost their home in the Twin Lakes wildfire that erupted on Tuesday, escaping with only the clothes they were wearing.

By: News 9

Elizabeth Giddings, who was home alone when the flames approached, said she didn't even have time to grab her purse.

She let her pets out of the house, ran outside and got into a passing vehicle to escape.

Giddings and her husband, along with their five children, are currently staying with relatives as they navigate the aftermath of the disaster.

To assist the family in rebuilding their lives, loved ones have created a GoFundMe campaign.

The wildfire has prompted widespread devastation in the area, leaving many families in similar situations.

CLICK HERE to view the GoFundMe page set up for the Giddings family.