Oklahoma City Thunder Look To Continue Undefeated Streak Against Against San Antonio

The Oklahoma City Thunder will try to keep their undefeated streak alive as they face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. The Thunder start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2016.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma City Thunder will put their undefeated streak on the line Wednesday night in an at-home matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.

For the first time since 2016, the Thunder start the season 3-0.

The Spurs, led by All-Star veteran point guard Chris Paul and 2024 Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama. Additionally, Wembanyama finished second in last season's Defensive Player of the Year race.

Paul has played for Oklahoma City teams on two occasions. Paul played for the Thunder in the 2019-20 season, but also when the New Orleans Hornets were temporarily relocated to Oklahoma City for the 2005-06 and 2006-07 seasons following the impact of Hurricane Katrina.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said keeping the team's momentum going requires a certain level of teamwork and cooperation.

"We try to keep it to the intentions of the team, are we competing together?" Daigneault said. "If we're competing together, and we can just get that established as a habit, and as a standard, that becomes kind of the North Star we point to."

Tipoff for Wednesday's game is at 8:30 p.m. at the Paycom Center.