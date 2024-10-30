Edmond Fire Crews Contain Grass Fire Saving Several Homes And Businesses

Fire crews near Edmond stopped a grass fire that burned more than 100 acres late Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started near Interstate 35 and Covell Road. The flames burned feet away from several homes and businesses.

Firefighters’ efforts left one business district untouched by flames. Edmond Deputy Fire Chief Chris Denton estimated 160 acres burned in the fire, but damage caused limited damage to buildings. He credited his team’s training after they contained the fire.

“That’s really key to this, is to get a lot of people on it as fast as possible,” Denton said. “We’ve got lots of new businesses coming here. Lot of new homes coming in here.”

Several fires occupied emergency crews across Oklahoma on Tuesday. Randy and Sue Gouge’s Edmond home of 30 years rested close to the action.

“We saw a lot of fire,” said Randy Gouge.

Crews kept an eye on the fire from the air.

“It’s always great to have eyes in the sky to see what we’ve got going on,” Denton said.

Edmond firefighters remained focused on the ground and kept the fire from spreading to people's homes.

“I have confidence in the Edmond fire department,” said Sue Gouge. “They do a wonderful job.”

Gouge said she hoped Mother Nature would change her plans.

“We’re praying for the rain,” Gouge said.

Denton said preparation trickles down to the work on the ground when seconds count.

“Lots of neighboring agencies came in, helped out with this fire. Greatly appreciated,” Denton said. “We don’t wanna put our skills to use, but it’s days like today that it does come in really handy.”

Denton said crews would remain in the area checking for hot spots. Investigators will also work to determine the cause of the fire.

Denton said the fire caused minor damage to some buildings and vehicles. St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Edmond is open and available for any residents who have evacuated because of the grass fires.