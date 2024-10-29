Evacuation Order Rescinded, Logan Co. Firefighters Standing Down After Containing Wildfire

Residents in eastern Logan County have been allowed to return to their homes after being issued an evacuation order in response to a wildfire in the area on Monday.

An evacuation order issued for residents of eastern Logan County on Monday has been rescinded after firefighters were able to contain a wildfire in the area, authorities say.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but Logan County Emergency Management said the flames began spreading Monday afternoon, and were only a couple of yards away from homes and farm animals at its greatest extent.

Under the evacuation order, anyone living between Hiwassee Road and Coyle Road and between County Road 73 and West 92nd Street were asked to move towards the Smitty's gas station west of Langston.

Although no one was injured, and there have been no reports of any homes or livestock lost, all fire departments within Logan County were tasked with responding.

"This is something that we honestly had kind of expected to kick off somewhere in the area, just given the weather conditions," said Dusty King with Logan County Emergency Management. "So it wasn't really a surprise. It allowed us to respond a lot faster. Fire departments have done a fantastic job thus far."

The Langston Fire Department says something as small as a person flicking a cigarette butt into dry grass can ignite flames like this.

Monday's fire is not the first time Logan County has had to deal with devastating fires. In 2022, almost 700 acres of land near Mulhall burned, and in 2023, a fire destroyed more than 3,000 acres of land and more than 50 homes.