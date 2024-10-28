SW OKC Man Accused Of Chasing Neighbor With Machete, Yelling Homophobic Slurs Arrested After Pursuit

A metro man narrowly missed hitting an Oklahoma City Police officer moments before he initiated a pursuit over the weekend.

Officers were able to end the pursuit on Sunday by doing a tactical vehicle intervention and arresting 56-year-old Gary Wilson.

Police were initially called by Wilson’s neighbor at the Seminole Ridge Apartments in southwest Oklahoma City. The victim reported Wilson was chasing him with a machete and yelling homophobic slurs at him.

The victim said Wilson came out of his apartment making homophobic comments and then went back inside. Wilson came out of his apartment a second time allegedly armed with a machete. The victim said Wilson threatened to kill him while chasing him.

“Police were given a good description,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “They found that suspect.”

A responding officer found Wilson standing by his car but instead of staying to talk to the officer, police said Wilson jumped into his car and took off. “Ultimately drove towards the police officer on scene before fleeing the complex,” said Quirk.

The officer on scene said Wilson came within feet of hitting him and two witnesses. “A pursuit was initiated,” said Quirk.

Police said Wilson drove through red lights and stop signs at high speeds putting other drivers in danger.

“That suspect vehicle did strike another vehicle,” said Quirk.

Officers were able to use a tactical vehicle intervention to stop Wilson near South Grand Boulevard and South Santa Fe Avenue in front of a convenience store.

“The suspect was taken into custody there on the scene,” said Quirk.

The victim told police he saw Wilson take the machete into his apartment before starting the pursuit.

Wilson was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center for complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, endangering others while eluding police, and assaulting an officer.

The driver Wilson hit during the pursuit was pregnant, but police said she was not injured.