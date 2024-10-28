Jim Gasso And MACU Softball Team Talk Strategy Ahead Of Game Against His Wife Patty

Coach Jim Gasso discusses the competitive spirit and personal stakes as he prepares for a historic softball matchup against his wife, Patty Gasso, and the Sooners on Friday.

By: News 9

In a historic showdown, the Mid-America Christian University softball team will face off against the University of Oklahoma Sooners this Friday at Love’s Field in Norman.

This marks the first time the two teams have met, and the stakes are particularly personal as MACU’s head coach, Jim Gasso goes up against his wife, Patty Gasso, the Sooners’ head coach.

“Patty and I have been competitive since we've known each other," Coach Jim Gasso said. "My winning streak is gonna be on the line.”

When asked about their communication leading up to the game, Jim said they would not share any of their secrets.

"I haven't talked to her since this morning, and I won't until after Friday," Jim said.

As the MACU team prepares for the challenge, senior player Brooklyn Wilson emphasized the moment's significance.

“We've just been showing up to practice and going hard. We realized that this is an amazing opportunity, and we shouldn't take it for granted,” Wilson said. “We're growing physically and mentally, but also spiritually, realizing that we're doing this through His glory and God’s glory.”

Emylee Campbell, another senior, shared her excitement for the upcoming season under Coach Jim Gasso's leadership. “I want to make it to the NAIA and go farther than we did last year. I’m excited for a ring,” Campbell said.

As practice continued, Coach Gasso gathered the team for a spirited chant, showing their enthusiasm surrounding the match.

Patty Gasso expressed her anticipation for the game in a text to News 9's Robin Marsh, saying, “What a great opportunity for both teams to get quality competition before the end of the fall season. I expect the game to be a little more intense than others because of coaches' bragging rights. Quite honestly, I’m most nervous about the meeting at home plate. Jim Gasso is the master of shock and awe.”