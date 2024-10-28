Family Of Oklahoma City Woman Lost To Domestic Violence Honors Her Legacy

An Oklahoma City family who recently lost their daughter to domestic violence says their tragedy has bonded them with strangers who have faced similar experiences.

It's been two months since 28-year-old LaShabra Plunkett was killed in Arkansas.

Her boyfriend, Keith Moore, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Plunkett, a graduate of Putnam City, is being remembered by her family in Oklahoma City.

"So many people have contacted me saying that they went through the same thing," said Shysheka Plunkett, LaShabra's mother. She hosted a vigil for her daughter at the beginning of September.

"They're scared. And I tell them, 'Don't be afraid.'"

At the vigil, dozens of strangers came to pay respects.

One stranger, Tara Currin, had her own story to share. In 2022, her ex-boyfriend shot her several times. She comforted Shysheka, offering a hug and words of affirmation.

"It's letting them know that they're not alone," Currin said about her conversation with Shysheka. "You don't know what words you have, but you just draw on your experience. I don't have any children, but I drew on what my mother would have felt in that moment — had I not survived. And it's just listening to them."

Currin now has a full-time passion for helping survivors of domestic violence, including recent partnerships with the Oklahoma Attorney General's office.

Her passion is reflected in the Plunkett family — motivated to honor their daughter.

"I never in a million years thought that I would be going through this," Shysheka said. "The pain I feel every day, I can't even describe it. It's just very painful. For two weeks straight, I cried every day. Every day."

On Oct. 30, the Plunkett family will honor LaShabra on what would have been her 29th birthday by giving out free meals outside of Palomar.

Anyone needing help can contact Oklahoma's domestic violence safeline at 1-800-522-7233.