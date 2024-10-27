2 Injured In Shooting At SE Oklahoma City Apartment Complex, Police Say

An overnight shooting injured two people at an apartment complex in Oklahoma City, police said.

Sunday, October 27th 2024, 3:38 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police said it happened around 4:30 a.m. at the complex near Southeast 66th and Phillips Avenue.

Officers said the two victims were found shot and so far their conditions are unknown.

There are no suspect details at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

