Carpenter Square Theater Presents 'Dial M For Murder' In 41st Season

By: News 9

Carpenter Square Theater is continuing its 41st season with an updated version of Alfred Hitchcock's famous 1954 murder mystery, "Dial M for Murder". This production marks the second show of the season for Oklahoma City’s premier community theater, which has been entertaining audiences for over 40 years.

The theater recently relocated to a newly renovated 12,000-square-foot warehouse at 1009 West Reno, where it has created an entertainment complex.

"Dial M for Murder" revolves around Tony, a man who marries a wealthy woman and, upon discovering her affair, devises an elaborate scheme to have her murdered. The play retains the original film’s essence while offering additional elements unique to the stage.

The play runs until Nov. 10. For more information about the show, including ticket details and free parking options, visit carpentersquare.com. The theater also offers a free mobile app for easy access to information and box office support.