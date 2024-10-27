Down With Driving: Down Syndrome Association Hosts Disability-Friendly Traffic Safety Class

Saturday morning, over a dozen young adults with Down Syndrome participated in an annual driving class, “Down with Driving,” hosted by The Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma.

-

Whether they choose to get behind the wheel or not, the DSACO wants to make sure young adults with down syndrome understand the rules of the road.

“Driving is a privilege. It's something you earn. But it's not limited to just neurotypical people. It's people of all abilities,” Bobby Bruemmer, a detective with the University of Oklahoma Police Department said.

Officer Bruemmer volunteers at the annual class in honor of his daughter.

“My 11-year-old daughter, Maven, is autistic and she's also a Special Olympics athlete,” he said.

“Down With Driving” teaches participants the basic rules of the road, like how to read street signs, cross the street safely, and even the basics of driving a car.

“People with down syndrome do get their driver's license. And that is something that is attainable,” Sarah Soell, Executive Director of the DSACO, said.

She said the class is all about fostering independence and confidence within the young adults who attend.

“Being able to look at signage and know this is a street sign, a stop sign, and recognizing all of those different aspects of that you and I use on a daily basis in driving and walking and doing pedestrian traffic safety,” she said.

The class makes learning to drive as fun and exciting for participants as it is for any teen.

“They're a smiling face and they're they always want to learn. They they're always full of joy,” Bruemmer said.

Soell said the class also regularly inspires young adults with Down Syndrome to pursue a driver’s license, and generally makes them more comfortable using public transportation or travelling with caregivers.