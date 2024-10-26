Authorities Search For Suspect In SW OKC Stabbing

Oklahoma City Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing near Birch and Indiana on Friday around 11 p.m. in Southwest OKC.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing on Friday night in Southwest Oklahoma City.

Officers responded to the scene near Birch and Indiana around 11 p.m. where they found a man had been stabbed multiple times.

Police said he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They have not yet released any information about the suspect and said they are trying to figure out who the victim is.