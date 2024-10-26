Authorities Search For Suspect In SW OKC Stabbing

Oklahoma City Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing near Birch and Indiana on Friday around 11 p.m. in Southwest OKC.

Saturday, October 26th 2024, 8:06 am

By: News 9


Oklahoma City Police are looking for a suspect in a stabbing on Friday night in Southwest Oklahoma City.

Officers responded to the scene near Birch and Indiana around 11 p.m. where they found a man had been stabbed multiple times.

Police said he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They have not yet released any information about the suspect and said they are trying to figure out who the victim is.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 26th, 2024

October 22nd, 2024

October 18th, 2024

October 18th, 2024

Top Headlines

October 26th, 2024

October 26th, 2024

October 26th, 2024

October 26th, 2024