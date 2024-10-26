Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat Closes Chapter On 13 Years Serving At State Capitol

The longest-serving leader of the Oklahoma State Senate, Pro Tem Greg Treat, is terming out after 13 years in office.

The longest-serving leader of the Oklahoma State Senate, Pro Tem Greg Treat, is terming out after 13 years in office. He served in his leadership role for eight years, serving Senate District 47 during his full tenure.

News 9 sat down with Treat as he packed up his office and got ready to close out this chapter of his life.

“It's bubble wrap and boxes, everything comes to an end,” said Senate Pro Tem, Greg Treat.

“I've been in this building even before I got elected so I started coming to this building professionally in 2001 and got elected in 2011,” said Treat.

After years of service, Sen. Treat has a long list of awards and accolades.

“The whole reason I got involved in politics and the whole reason I'm a republican from the get-go is because I believe in the sanctity of life; so I was able to have my name on quite a few pieces of legislation that saved unborn life,” said Pro Tem Treat.

Treat said when he ran in 2011, he was focused on a few issues including the sanctity of life, lower taxes, and the Second Amendment.

“We've achieved almost everything that I've set out to achieve. Obviously there's still a lot to be done, we've still got a lot to do to improve Oklahoma's standing in the nation, but we've achieved a lot,” said Pro Tem Treat.

Over the recent years, Treat has been part of record legislation including the law to create private school tax credits and the elimination of the state portion of the grocery tax.

Last year, the time Treat has called the toughest year of his life, the Pro Tem authored a bill that meant more to him and his family, than he could have imagined.

“The Mason Treat Act this year meant a lot to me. I didn't come into the building wanting to change car tag laws but with circumstances with my son nearly dying back in January took on a whole new meaning,” said Pro Tem Treat.

But during his years of service, Treat says he has always aimed to put people over policy.

“I think the biggest takeaways I've had are just how all life is about relationships,” said Pro Tem Great Treat.

“I think that my colleagues, especially in the republican caucus, would say I brought family to the caucus. Reform and family is what I hope people remember me for,” said Treat.

As senators from across the state travel to-and-from Oklahoma City during the legislative session and other points during the year, Treat says it was important for them to have a family in the Capitol, while many senators were away from their own families.

“I've actually, in this room we've been sitting in for the past few years, done a daddy daughter dance,” said Treat. “It really started because I believe out here when you come from all the different districts a lot of times you lose touch with your family. A lot of times you see strain on people's marriages, you're seeing strain on relationships with kids, so I wanted to create a safe space.”

After spending years leading from the Senate floor, his desk will have a new name next year.

“I'm excited about the future here,” said Treat.

He’s still determining his next steps but says family will always stay a top priority.

“Whether or not I run for another office, that's a decision that will be made further down the road. Right now I'm just trying to take care of my family,” said Treat.

Treat is expected to be succeeded by Sen. Lonnie Paxton of Tuttle. His last day in office is Nov. 19.