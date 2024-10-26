Train Collides With Unoccupied Car At Britton And Western After Initial Crash

The intersection of West Britton Road and North Western Avenue is shut down while police investigate a crash, say authorities.

Friday, October 25th 2024, 11:24 pm

By: News 9


Police are investigating a train collision involving an unoccupied car after two vehicles crashed near Britton Road and Western Avenue on Friday.

According to officers, the initial accident left one of the cars stranded on the tracks.

No one was inside the vehicle when the train passed through, and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

