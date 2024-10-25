Movie Man: 4 Films In Theatres This Weekend

Several movies, including the last film in the "Venom" trilogy, hit theatres this weekend. News 9's Movie Man Dino Lalli has a preview.

By: News 9

As Hollywood's box office struggles continue, Tom Hardy’s “Venom: The Last Dance” hits theaters this weekend, hoping to reverse the trend. The question remains: Are audiences experiencing superhero fatigue?

The final chapter of Hardy’s portrayal of Eddie Brock, a journalist with an alien symbiote sidekick, promises both action and an emotional finale. Eddie and his monstrous companion, Venom, face a crucial choice as they confront foes from their respective worlds. "Venom: The Last Dance" is rated PG-13.

Ralph Fiennes stars as Cardinal Lawrence in "Conclave," a gripping drama set in the Vatican after the sudden death of a beloved Pope. Lawrence is tasked with managing the secretive papal selection process, only to find himself embroiled in conspiracy and scandal. As powerful church leaders gather in the Vatican, Lawrence discovers a secret that could destabilize the Church. "Conclave" is rated PG.

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh bring a decade-spanning romance to life in “We Live in Time.” Following a chance encounter, their characters’ lives intertwine, and as they grow closer, the passage of time both strengthens and challenges their bond. This introspective love story explores the impact of time on relationships. "We Live in Time" is rated R.

In “Your Monster,” a dark twist on romantic comedy, Melissa Barrera stars as Laura, an actress recovering from a breakup and surgery. Her world falls apart when her ex steals their co-created musical, but an unexpected encounter with a literal monster, played by Tommy Dewey, shifts her perspective. "Your Monster" is rated R.