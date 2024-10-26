'Home Improvement' Zachery Ty Bryan Booked Into Custer Co. Jail On DUI Complaint

Zachery Ty Bryan, an actor from the sitcom "Home Improvement," was booked into the Custer County Jail Friday on a complaint of driving under the influence.

By: News 9

Zachery Ty Bryan, an actor from the sitcom "Home Improvement," was booked into the Custer County Jail Friday on a complaint of driving under the influence.

OHP confirms that they made the arrest.

According to the jail's website and booking information, Brian was booked at 10:38 a.m. Friday.

Bryan is being held on a complaint of driving under the influence, his second felony offense.

Bryan was arrested in February 2024, and accused of DUI in California, according to arrest records.

He also pleaded guilty to felony assault after being arrested in Oregon in July 2023, as well as to two felony counts in a domestic violence case in 2021.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.