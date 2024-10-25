No Body Found In Reported Drowning In NW Oklahoma City

Friday, October 25th 2024, 1:46 pm
Emergency crews gave the all-clear after responding to a reported drowning in northwest Oklahoma City.
The scene was at a neighborhood lake near Northwest 122nd and County Line Road.
Responders searched the water and were unable to find a victim.
Police say no one was harmed, and it was a false alarm.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
October 25th, 2024
October 25th, 2024
October 25th, 2024
October 25th, 2024
October 26th, 2024
October 26th, 2024
October 26th, 2024