No Body Found In Reported Drowning In NW Oklahoma City

Emergency crews gave the all-clear after responding to a reported drowning in northwest Oklahoma City. 

Friday, October 25th 2024, 1:46 pm

By: News 9


The scene was at a neighborhood lake near Northwest 122nd and County Line Road.

Responders searched the water and were unable to find a victim.

Police say no one was harmed, and it was a false alarm.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 
