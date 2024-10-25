No Body Found In Reported Drowning In NW Oklahoma City

Emergency crews gave the all-clear after responding to a reported drowning in northwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

The scene was at a neighborhood lake near Northwest 122nd and County Line Road.

Responders searched the water and were unable to find a victim.

Police say no one was harmed, and it was a false alarm.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



