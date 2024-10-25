New Poll Shows Trump Leading In Oklahoma Ahead Of Election

With less than two weeks until the presidential election, new polling shows little change in Oklahoma’s political landscape, with former President Donald Trump maintaining a strong lead over Vice President Kamala Harris.

By: News 9

With less than two weeks until the presidential election, new polling shows little change in Oklahoma’s political landscape, with former President Donald Trump maintaining a strong lead over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Polling firm WPA Intelligence, based in Edmond, surveyed 502 likely Oklahoma voters between October 16 and 18. The results, released this week, show 65% of respondents would vote for Trump, while 29% support Harris. The results largely follow party lines, though 15% of respondents identified as independent voters, with over half leaning toward Trump.

Pollster Kyle Loveless attributes Trump's continued strength in Oklahoma to a disconnect between national Democrats and local values.

"The national Democrats have gone so far left that it's not really congruent with Oklahoma values," Loveless said. "When you have people like Pelosi and Harris with such far-left views, local Democrats don't really have a chance."

Loveless also noted the growing number of registered independent voters in Oklahoma, suggesting that this group may soon outnumber Democrats in the state.