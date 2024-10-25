Lankford Co-Sponsors Bill To Defend Israel’s UN Standing Amid Criticism

As Israeli leaders continue to face criticism for their aggressive pursuit of Hamas and Hezbollah, some members of Congress are 'standing up for Israel.' Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is co-sponsoring legislation to protect Israel's standing at the United Nations.

As Israeli leaders continue to face criticism for their aggressive pursuit of Hamas and Hezbollah, some members of Congress are 'standing up for Israel.' Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is co-sponsoring legislation to protect Israel's standing at the United Nations.

The bill is the Stand for Israel Act, filed first in the House in August by Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) a bipartisan group of members, and now latched onto by a dozen Senate Republicans, including Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) and lead sponsor James Lankford (R-OK).

"This act basically pushes back on the UN," Lankford said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon.

Senator Lankford says the legislation is aimed at re-directing what he says is misguided criticism of Israel at the United Nations over Israel's ongoing attacks on Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"We all want an end to this war," said Lankford, "but the best way to be able to end this war is if the hostages that are still being held in Gaza are able to come home, and that the folks from Iran and from Yemen and from Hezbollah in Lebanon, they stop firing rockets at Israel."

Specifically, the legislation would cut off U.S. funds to the UN, if Israel's standing in the General Assembly is suspended, restricted or diminished in any way. The U.S.-based publication Jewish Insider reports the Palestinian Authority (PA) is pursuing such an initiative and making headway.

Lankford says the PA is "trying to get a bloc of nations to be able to not allow [Israel] to be at the table, not allow them to have as many votes, or to be able to have a status that's imposed on them, of saying that they're some kind of rogue nation."

The Senate version of the bill will be introduced next month, Lankford said.

"We just want to be able to make sure that everyone has a voice at the UN," Lankford explained, "and that we're making it very clear who we are and who we are not."