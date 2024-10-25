1 Injured In Altercation At NE OKC Apartment Complex

One person was injured in an altercation at a northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

By: News 9

Police say the incident happened near northeast 23rd Street and North Kelly Avenue.

Police say one person was transported with minor injuries.

Police say they are investigating what happened.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.



