1 Injured In Altercation At NE OKC Apartment Complex

One person was injured in an altercation at a northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Thursday, October 24th 2024, 9:37 pm

By: News 9


One person was injured in an altercation at a northeast Oklahoma City apartment complex, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police say the incident happened near northeast 23rd Street and North Kelly Avenue.

Police say one person was transported with minor injuries.

Police say they are investigating what happened.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 24th, 2024

October 25th, 2024

October 25th, 2024

October 23rd, 2024

Top Headlines

October 26th, 2024

October 26th, 2024

October 26th, 2024

October 26th, 2024