River Bottom Nursery Expands With New Location In OKC

By: News 9

River Bottom Nursery, a full-service wholesale tree and plant supplier, has announced the opening of its second location in the Oklahoma City metro area.

The new site is located at 7600 SW 119th St. and aims to better serve both commercial and residential customers with extended hours and an expanded range of products and services.

In addition to offering a wide variety of trees and plants, the new location will provide professional design services to help customers create customized landscapes. A boutique featuring plants, gardening supplies, and home décor will also be part of the new store.

“Our growth is not just about expanding our footprint,” said Jordan West, president of River Bottom Nursery. “It’s about strengthening our ability to connect with our customers and support their landscaping needs. We’re excited to bring our renowned customer service and expert guidance to even more people in the Oklahoma City area.”

River Bottom Nursery is known for its diverse selection of plant offerings, ranging from succulents to large 40-foot Oregon cedars. The company prides itself on providing healthy, sustainable plants ready to thrive in any landscape.

For more information on River Bottom Nursery’s products and services, CLICK HERE.