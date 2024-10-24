The Grinch Visits The Porch Ahead Of Performance At The Civic Center Music Hall

The Grinch came to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk more about his musical at the Civic Center Music Hall starting November 6.

By: News 9

The heartwarming holiday classic "Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" is set to return to the Civic Center Music Hall stage next month.

The Grinch came to the Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk more about the show.

The musical, which runs from November 6 to November 10, promises to bring the beloved story to life for audiences of all ages.

The Grinch, the iconic character known for transforming from a Christmas thief to a holiday hero, will take center stage. The character’s journey emphasizes themes of redemption and the power of kindness, reminding everyone that even the coldest of hearts can grow.

The musical features vibrant costumes and lively performances, making it a magical experience for attendees. Audiences will also be treated to familiar characters such as Cindy Lou Who and the Grinch's dog, Max, as they navigate the whimsical world of Whoville.

Tickets for the production can be purchased at okcbroadway.com or the Civic Center box office.