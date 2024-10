Authorities are working to put out a grass fire north of Stillwater. The scene is by Highway 177 and Highway 64 near Morrison.

By: News 9

The scene is by Highway 177 and Highway 64 near Morrison.

As of 12:51, the fire has burned over 120 acres.

Many counties are under a burn ban, and the list keeps growing.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.