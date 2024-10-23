Police Increase Patrols After Thief Targets Democratic Newcastle Couple, Steals Yard Signs

A contentious presidential race is dividing the Newcastle community. A Democratic couple says a thief is trying to silence their freedom of speech after stealing all their political signs from their yard. Now the police are investigating.

-

A contentious presidential race is dividing the Newcastle community.

A Democratic couple says a thief is trying to silence their freedom of speech after stealing all their political signs from their yard. Now the police are investigating. “I had eight of them out there and the next day they were gone,” said Gary Miller of Newcastle.

However, that didn’t stop Gary from showing his support for Kamala Harris. “I'm stocked up on them now,” he said about his yard signs.

He replaced the stolen political signs and is ready in case the thief returns. “I'll sit out here and wait for them if that's what it takes,” Gary said.

Gary and his wife Janus filed a police report on the theft just like they did during the last presidential election when this same thing happened. “You pay for these signs, and we put them far enough on our property where we thought they would be safe,” said Janus Miller.

Police are investigating after the signs were stolen out of their yard around 11 p.m. Sunday. Police say they have little to go on since there were no witnesses or surveillance videos. The Millers say they weren’t the only victims.

“I should have my voice, my neighbors have their voice, but nothing is touched on their yard and so it's obviously one-sided and they must be going through the neighborhood because everybody's signs on Highway-76 were taken,” Janus said.

“I'd like them to respect my property, my signs,” Gary added.

Gary says he would also like the police to catch the thief. “To me they're criminals,” Gary said. “I would prosecute them, yes, to the fullest whatever it takes.”

Newcastle police say they are increasing patrols in the area and they're also asking for anyone who may be a victim of a similar crime to file a police report.