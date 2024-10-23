2 Injured In SE OKC Motorcycle Crash

Authorities say one person is injured following a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in southeast Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

Authorities say two people are injured following a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in southeast Oklahoma City.

Authorities say the crash happened near 149th Street and Sooner Road.

Authorities say the motorcycle driver has been transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, say authorities.

Police have closed part of Sooner Road while they investigate the crash.

