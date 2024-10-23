Pillows and Power: Central Oklahoma Corvette Club Hosts Charitable Car Show

The Central Oklahoma Corvette Club hosts a charitable car show at Bob Howard Chevrolet, showcasing classic and modern Corvettes while raising funds for Ryan’s Case for Smiles, a nonprofit that provides pillowcases for children in the hospital.

They are America’s muscle car; for Corvette owners and lovers, there simply is no substitute.

From the old to the new, the Central Oklahoma Corvette Club is known for showing off its cool cars to help the community.

“We’re a 501c3 charitable organization. We do multiple fundraisers for various charities,” said Christ Byrom, president of Central Oklahoma Corvette Club.

Bob Howard Chevrolet in Edmond will clear the lot for about 100 corvettes, all for charity.

“A charitable car show, with all the donations and proceeds going to help out Ryan’s Case for Smiles,” said Grant Ransom with Bob Howard Chevrolet.

“Ryan’s Case for Smiles is a nonprofit organization that sews pillowcases for Children’s Hospital,” said Debbie Wood, president of Ryan’s Case for Smiles Oklahoma Chapter.

The group of volunteers meets every month to cut, sew, iron, and package special pillowcases for patients at the University of Oklahoma Children's Hospital.

“They get to choose the pillowcase that they want, and they get to take it home with them,” said Wood.

The family-friendly event will allow everyone to get an up close and personal look at the corvettes.

“One of our members is registered, and they are bringing, she said, they have an ‘80 corvette,” said Wood.

“We might have a 1953, but we’re not holding our breath; that was the very first year,” said Byrom.

For information about Ryan’s Case for Smiles, visit www.caseforsmiles.org/oklahoma

For information about the Central Oklahoma Corvette Club, visit www.coccvettes.com