How You Can Be Prepared Before Heading To The Polls

By: News 9

Election day is just two weeks away, and the State Election Board is sharing some advice to make sure Oklahoma voters are prepared before they head to the polls.

“We encourage all voters to make sure they're prepared when they go to the polls, this makes those lines move so much faster," said Misha Mohr, spokesperson for the State Election Board.

The State Election Board says it’s important to check out a sample ballot, determine your polling place ahead of time, and make sure you have a current and valid form of ID when you go to place your vote. “If you are concerned about possible lines at your polling place on election day, a good option is early voting,” said Mohr.

“There are numerous issues on the ballot, this is not just a presidential election year,” said Mohr.

In addition to the much-anticipated presidential race, Oklahomans will also be looking at two-state questions; SQ 833 and SQ 834, judicial retention of state supreme court judges, a corporation commissioner, along with county and local races for some voters. “We currently have 2.4 million voters who are registered here in Oklahoma,” said Mohr.

Although 2.4 million voters are registered, Mohr says there’s no way to know how many people to expect at the polls, because not all registered voters cast their ballot each cycle.

Many Oklahomans are focused on voter security and integrity, two things the State Election Board takes very seriously. “With elections happening all the time here in Oklahoma we do get a lot of practice both at the state level and at the county level when it comes to security,” said Mohr.

The state and county election boards work with local and state law enforcement to ensure polling places are secure.

Additionally, an audit of the June primary confirmed the accuracy of the state's voting system with a 100% match of the certified election results.

Early voting runs from October 30th through November 1st from 8 p.m. - 6 p.m., along with Saturday, November 2nd from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

On election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., and as long as you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be eligible to vote.