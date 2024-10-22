Enid Man Arrested After Shooting, Alleged Assault Injured 2

Tuesday, October 22nd 2024, 2:29 pm
A man was arrested and two were left injured after a shooting Monday night.
Enid Police stated that several authorities responded to reports of a man lying in the road with a gunshot wound. The scene was near the 600 block of East Cornell Avenue in Enid, according to police.
When authorities arrived they found 35-year-old Clayton Wilmont with a gunshot wound to his back, and 35-year-old Damien Rieken, who was assaulted and left unconscious.
Police say that Wilmont was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition and had surgery. Reiken was also transported to a local hospital, but there was no word on his condition.
Enid Police detailed in a release Tuesday that 20-year-old Ebin C. Semrad was detained and confessed to shooting Wilmont.
According to police, Rieken and Semrad planned to confront Wilmont about a stolen motorcycle, and then Wilmont allegedly assaulted Rieken. Then, police say that Semrad shot Wilmont.
Police say that the investigation is still ongoing.
