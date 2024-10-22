Enid Man Arrested After Shooting, Alleged Assault Injured 2

A man was arrested early Tuesday morning after an alleged assault and shooting occurred in Enid Monday night.

By: News 9

A man was arrested and two were left injured after a shooting Monday night.

Enid Police stated that several authorities responded to reports of a man lying in the road with a gunshot wound. The scene was near the 600 block of East Cornell Avenue in Enid, according to police.

When authorities arrived they found 35-year-old Clayton Wilmont with a gunshot wound to his back, and 35-year-old Damien Rieken, who was assaulted and left unconscious.

Police say that Wilmont was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical condition and had surgery. Reiken was also transported to a local hospital, but there was no word on his condition.

Enid Police detailed in a release Tuesday that 20-year-old Ebin C. Semrad was detained and confessed to shooting Wilmont.

According to police, Rieken and Semrad planned to confront Wilmont about a stolen motorcycle, and then Wilmont allegedly assaulted Rieken. Then, police say that Semrad shot Wilmont.

Police say that the investigation is still ongoing.