Silver Alert Activated For Missing 71-Year-Old From Coal County

Tuesday, October 22nd 2024, 11:53 am

A Silver Alert has been activated for a missing 71-year-old man from Coal County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP said Terry Daniel was last seen leaving his residence in Coal County on Tuesday for an appointment in Ada.

However, OHP said Daniel did not arrive at his destination and has not been heard from since.

If you see Daniel, you are asked to call 911.
