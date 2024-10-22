1 Injured In SW Oklahoma City Wreck

A crash left one person injured Tuesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Tuesday, October 22nd 2024, 6:45 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck Tuesday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities.

Oklahoma City Police said two vehicles crashed in the eastbound lanes of Southwest 44th Street near Woodward Avenue

One of the people involved in the crash was hospitalized, although their condition is not known at this time.

Eastbound Southwest 44th Street has been narrowed to a single line while the crash is cleared from the roadway.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.
