Mabel Bassett Women Hold 5K For Domestic Violence Awareness

Oklahoma's domestic violence rate has long ranked among the worst in the United States.

Oklahoma's domestic violence rate has long ranked among the worst in the United States. This October for Domestic violence awareness month, the women of Mabel Bassett Correctional Center hosted a 5k in hopes of raising awareness.

The women of Mabel Bassett Correctional Center came together to raise money for a cause that hits close to home for many of them.

“This is so deeply personal to us,” said April Wilkens, a survivor of domestic violence. “The vast majority of us are domestic violence survivors.”

Two-thirds of incarcerated women in Oklahoma share a similar story.

“We know what it feels like to be beaten and broken down, and isolated, terrified, alone,” said Wilkens.

Lindsey Smith, who regularly runs 5Ks at the facility, emphasized the importance of raising awareness.

” I think that there's this perception that because we're incarcerated, that we don't care about society, and … that's not true,” said Smith.

The 5k raised $5,000 which will be donated to the YWCA in Oklahoma City, which is a shelter that provides advocacy and services to victims of domestic violence.