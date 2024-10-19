Acapella Federation Discusses Competition Win And Performs On News 9

Kenny, Scott and Parker joined News 9 on Saturday to talk about the federation and joined the group to sing their original composition of "Mother's Boy."

By: News 9

The Acappella Federation is coming off an Audience Choice Entertainment win at this year's district competition.

They came in third overall at the competition just a few weeks ago.

